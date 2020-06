201 HAZEL ST APT 3

Amenities

some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

EFFICIENCY APARTMENT!! UTILITIES INCLUDED! - THIS 1BD 1BA EFFICIENCY APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN NASHVILLE, GA OFF OF N. DAVIS HWY. RENT INCLUDES POWER AND WATER ALLOWANCE. COMES WITH FRIDGE AND STOVE TOP. TILE THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.



$200 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NONREFUNDABLE AND MUST BE TURNED IN WITH PROOF OF INCOME AND VALID ID TO BE LOOKED AT ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS



(RLNE2645992)