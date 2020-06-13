Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:03 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
25 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
3 Units Available
Magnolia Crossing
461 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$680
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments on quiet wooded property. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Floor plans with one- and two-bedrooms available. Community fire pit, pool, and playground available to all residents.
6 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
2 Units Available
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1176 sqft
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with modern updates in a prime location – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat.
8 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1392 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.

1 Unit Available
5007 Zebulon Road
5007 Zebulon Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
Lease/Purchase and Owner Financing available

1 Unit Available
824 N Garden Terrace
824 North Garden Terrace, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Garden Terrace in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1271 W Grenada Terrace
1271 West Grenada Terrace, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
Great house. 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 LARGE living areas and separate kitchen area. Back porch off the second living room. 2 bedrooms in the front and 3rd room in the back. Very close to dining and some shopping.

1 Unit Available
136 Buckingham Place
136 Buckingham Place, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
2208 sqft
An enormous, shaded front porch invites you in to this historic home off of Vineville Avenue. Two large living areas in addition to the porch. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a walk-in pantry.

1 Unit Available
502 Steeple Chase Road
502 Steeplechase, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1076 sqft
Nice townhouse in a quiet neighborhood, convenient to North Macon and Ingleside area. Plenty of storage space throughout the townhouse. Laundry included in the unit. Laminate wood in living areas.

1 Unit Available
247 Riley Avenue
247 Riley Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1027 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath home. Freshly painted with walnut laminate flooring. Enjoy peace and quiet from the balcony. The application fee is $50 per adult.

1 Unit Available
1280 Appleton Ave.
1280 Appleton Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Two Bedroom in Historic House - This two bedroom/one bathroom apartment is on a quiet street in downtown Macon. Enjoy the morning with the large front porch or take advantage of the spacious, private backyard that can be used for parking as well.

1 Unit Available
1260 Hillridge Drive
1260 Hillridge Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1414 sqft
Three bedrooms/two bath House - Charming, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom house in residential neighborhood. 1,414 Sq.ft. on .58 acres.

1 Unit Available
1251 Dewey St
1251 Dewey Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$700
952 sqft
MAKE ME YOUR HOME! - This is quite the charming 4 bed 2 bath home with great backyard space, a nice front porch and large size bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
196 Desoto
196 Desoto Place, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1706 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/12/20!!!! Very charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of mid-town. Spacious rooms, remodeled kitchen and baths, beautiful hardwood floors, private, fenced backyard, great landscaping. 3rd bedroom is set up as office.

1 Unit Available
3901 Northside Drive
3901 Northside Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
950 sqft
Welcome to the arbors apartment homes, a beautifully crafted community located on the north quadrant of the macon metropolitan area.

1 Unit Available
135 Myrick
135 Myrick Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5444 sqft
This beautiful 5BR/4.5B home is located in Brown's Cove w/breathtaking views of lake, kitchen w/keeping room, fireplace, hardwoods, master-suite on main, salt water pool. Basement, w/wet bar, den, bedroom, full bath, storage.
17 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$815
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
14 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.
8 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1326 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.

1 Unit Available
52 Hamilton Woods Ct
52 Hamilton Woods Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1162 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious property and quiet subdivision - Property Id: 294918 The property is an average design, functionally satisfactory dwelling showing physical wear and tear typical for a home of such age.

1 Unit Available
2670 Graham Road
2670 Graham Road, Jones County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1710 sqft
2670 Graham Road-Great Home in Country Setting - This home has a beautiful country setting yet it is minutes from I-16, the medical center,shopping and eating places, Sits on almost 3 acres and includes bar/storage/work shed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Macon-Bibb, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Macon-Bibb renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

