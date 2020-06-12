Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM

33 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Magnolia Crossing
461 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$680
1137 sqft
Spacious apartments on quiet wooded property. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Floor plans with one- and two-bedrooms available. Community fire pit, pool, and playground available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$885
1176 sqft
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with modern updates in a prime location – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
23 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1125 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1333 sqft
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1280 Appleton Ave.
1280 Appleton Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Two Bedroom in Historic House - This two bedroom/one bathroom apartment is on a quiet street in downtown Macon. Enjoy the morning with the large front porch or take advantage of the spacious, private backyard that can be used for parking as well.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
382 Fulton Street
382 Fulton Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$475
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 382 Fulton Street in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
2049 E Napier Avenue
2049 East Napier Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2049 E Napier Avenue in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1069 Boulevard
1069 Boulevard, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
Just Renovated with ceramic tile and laminate flooring

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1716 3rd Avenue
1716 3rd Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
Brick Townhouses

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Washington Avenue
1004 Washington Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Just Renovated

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
2405 Ibex Lane
2405 Ibex Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$395
Just Renovated

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
824 N Garden Terrace
824 North Garden Terrace, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Garden Terrace in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 Yearwood Drive
103 Yearwood Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1424 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with one car garage, great room w/ fireplace, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, open floor plan, privacy fence backyard in quiet neighborhood. All conveniently located within walking distance of schools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
502 Steeple Chase Road
502 Steeplechase, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1076 sqft
Nice townhouse in a quiet neighborhood, convenient to North Macon and Ingleside area. Plenty of storage space throughout the townhouse. Laundry included in the unit. Laminate wood in living areas.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
247 Riley Avenue
247 Riley Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1027 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath home. Freshly painted with walnut laminate flooring. Enjoy peace and quiet from the balcony. The application fee is $50 per adult.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1086 Clinton Road - 5
1086 Clinton Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
Newly renovated Luxurious apartment complex “SJ Apartment Homes" that is conveniently located near Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Dollar Tree, many Restaurants/Gas Stations and within walking distance from downtown Macon.
Results within 1 mile of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
1093 sqft
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
Results within 5 miles of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1110 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1111 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
52 Hamilton Woods Ct
52 Hamilton Woods Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1162 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious property and quiet subdivision - Property Id: 294918 The property is an average design, functionally satisfactory dwelling showing physical wear and tear typical for a home of such age.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
620 Gawin Dr
620 Gawin Drive, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
This Is What Cute Looks Like ! - (RLNE5834789)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
104 Diggs Boulevard
104 Diggs Boulevard, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 104 Diggs Boulevard in Warner Robins. View photos, descriptions and more!

