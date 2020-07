Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities

The most square footage for the best price! Never fall short on space again in the beautifully maintained 3 bedroom ranch. The massive open family room features rich hardwood ceilings and a welcoming atmosphere, perfect for gathering with friends to binge-watch your favorite Netflix shows. The spacious master suite boasts a generous walk-in closet with a complete closet system, making it easy to stay organized on a daily basis. Let your kids play freely and without worry! The huge backyard space comes fully fenced with wooden privacy fence, providing a safe and controlled environment for your loved ones. Schedule your exclusive home tour today!