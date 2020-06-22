265 Marjane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE 6/17/20!!!! Lovely rocking chair front porch and mature landscaping, this 4/3 home is full of Charm! Convenient to Shopping, Schools & I-475 yet tucked away on a quiet street in N. Macon! Well maintained with hardwood & tile throughout, master bedroom and MIL suite both have walk-in closets, 2-car garage, Large deck for grilling. Will not have access to Outbuilding & owner will supply the lawn service surrounding the Outbuilding only. Rent includes a/c filters delivered monthly. 1 small pet is all