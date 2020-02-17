5152 Jones Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

ALL NEW EVERYTHING!!! This home is like a brand new house inside and out. This home is the corner show stopper that makes everyone do a double take as they ride by. This home is like a new construction home with old bones. New roof, new deck, newly restored hardwood floors, new HVAC system, custom LED yard lighting, new stainless steel appliances, custom paint, un-finished basement, built in Jacuzzi hot tub on back porch, large fenced in back yard and electronic camera RING security system. Upgraded kitchen with LED lighting in the glass cabinetry. **Not a regular rental property. *Property is rent to own.*Property also listed in the MLS for sale. Private Remarks: