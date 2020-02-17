All apartments in Lake City
5152 Jones Ct

5152 Jones Court · No Longer Available
Location

5152 Jones Court, Lake City, GA 30260
Lake City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
ALL NEW EVERYTHING!!! This home is like a brand new house inside and out. This home is the corner show stopper that makes everyone do a double take as they ride by. This home is like a new construction home with old bones. New roof, new deck, newly restored hardwood floors, new HVAC system, custom LED yard lighting, new stainless steel appliances, custom paint, un-finished basement, built in Jacuzzi hot tub on back porch, large fenced in back yard and electronic camera RING security system. Upgraded kitchen with LED lighting in the glass cabinetry. **Not a regular rental property. *Property is rent to own.*Property also listed in the MLS for sale. Private Remarks:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5152 Jones Ct have any available units?
5152 Jones Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake City, GA.
What amenities does 5152 Jones Ct have?
Some of 5152 Jones Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5152 Jones Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5152 Jones Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5152 Jones Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5152 Jones Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake City.
Does 5152 Jones Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5152 Jones Ct offers parking.
Does 5152 Jones Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5152 Jones Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5152 Jones Ct have a pool?
No, 5152 Jones Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5152 Jones Ct have accessible units?
No, 5152 Jones Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5152 Jones Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5152 Jones Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5152 Jones Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5152 Jones Ct has units with air conditioning.

