Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:53 PM

1632 Burks Drive

1632 Burks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1632 Burks Drive, Lake City, GA 30260
Lake City

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features 3 bedrooms but has bonus room that could be used as 4th bedroom. 1 bathroom, kitchen & living room. The deposit is the same amount as the rent and both the full months rent and deposit are due upon move in. There is no smoking in any of our homes but you are allowed to smoke outside. Anyone living in the home that is 18 or over will need to fill out an application. The fee is $45 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Burks Drive have any available units?
1632 Burks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake City, GA.
Is 1632 Burks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Burks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Burks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Burks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Burks Drive offer parking?
No, 1632 Burks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1632 Burks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Burks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Burks Drive have a pool?
No, 1632 Burks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Burks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1632 Burks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Burks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Burks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Burks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Burks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
