Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
10530 Tobano Trail
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

10530 Tobano Trail

10530 Tobano Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10530 Tobano Trail, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10530 Tobano Trail have any available units?
10530 Tobano Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 10530 Tobano Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10530 Tobano Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10530 Tobano Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10530 Tobano Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10530 Tobano Trail offer parking?
No, 10530 Tobano Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10530 Tobano Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10530 Tobano Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10530 Tobano Trail have a pool?
No, 10530 Tobano Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10530 Tobano Trail have accessible units?
No, 10530 Tobano Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10530 Tobano Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10530 Tobano Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10530 Tobano Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10530 Tobano Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

