105 Sandtrap Way Available 06/05/20 Enchanting home in Statham's Landing - Situated on half an acre in the desirable golf course community of Statham's Landing, this enchanting home on a quiet cul-de-sac has all the charm and space you're looking for! Walk into a welcoming foyer that offers a formal dining room and den space, a half bathroom for your guests and a spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace. Beautiful, easy to maintain hardwood flooring in these areas and tile in all wet areas. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large island in the center, eating area, plenty of custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances to include a double oven making it the perfect space to host all of those special events and holidays. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms + a bonus room and two full bathrooms. Likely one of the best highlights about the home is the room attached to the master bedroom which would make an ideal nursery, gym space or office. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and spacious en suite with lots of natural light, double vanities, separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Lots of closet space throughout the home and plenty of storage areas! The backyard is sure to please all. It is fully fenced in, has lots of privacy and greenery - adults, kids and pets can play all day.

Become a member in this community and gain access to the golf course, pool and clubhouse!

*Pets upon approval and with a non refundable fee.



Schools: Bonaire Elementary, Huntington Middle, Warner Robins High.



**At this time, we are following CDC guidelines and will not be meeting prospects for showings. Check out this thorough video tour of the home instead!

Inside: https://vimeo.com/401929032

Outside: https://vimeo.com/401936238

We apologize for the inconvenience however, we take health and safety very seriously. We are here to answer all of your questions about the property!



