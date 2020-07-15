Apartment List
/
GA
/
experiment
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:42 PM

8 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Experiment, GA

Finding an apartment in Experiment that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Park St
216 Park Street, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
952 sqft
Home in excellent condition with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors, heat & air.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
130 Magnolia Drive
130 Magnolia Drive, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
130 Magnolia Drive Available 04/11/20 130 Magnolia Drive: Modest 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home on fence in level 3/4 acre lot. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. - (RLNE3908997)
Results within 1 mile of Experiment

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1428 Upland Dr
1428 Upland Drive, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1105 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home featuring hardwood flooring and a fenced backyard. Resident Benefit Package included. Pets welcome. No Housing Vouchers. Call today for more information.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
515 East Central Avenue
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1104 sqft
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 1,104 sq ft and was built in 1960. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Experiment

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
221 Timber Wolf Trail
221 Timber Wolf Trail, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1516 sqft
Convenient quiet country location! - 3 Bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome now available! Interior freshly painted through out and new flooring through out! Available for immediate move-in! Enter into a lovely entry hall with a formal dining room to
Results within 10 miles of Experiment

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1296 North Hampton Drive
1296 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory Street Available 07/25/20 6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)

1 of 1

Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
164 Hawken Trail
164 Hawken Trail, Henry County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
3228 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Experiment, GA

Finding an apartment in Experiment that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAGriffin, GAHampton, GALocust Grove, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GAFayetteville, GA
Jonesboro, GARiverdale, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College