Last updated July 22 2020

6 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Experiment, GA

1 Unit Available
216 Park St
216 Park Street, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
952 sqft
Home in excellent condition with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors, heat & air.

1 Unit Available
130 Magnolia Drive
130 Magnolia Drive, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
130 Magnolia Drive Available 04/11/20 130 Magnolia Drive: Modest 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home on fence in level 3/4 acre lot. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. - (RLNE3908997)
Results within 1 mile of Experiment

1 Unit Available
515 East Central Avenue
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1104 sqft
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 1,104 sq ft and was built in 1960. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Experiment

1 Unit Available
221 Timber Wolf Trail
221 Timber Wolf Trail, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1516 sqft
Convenient quiet country location! - 3 Bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome now available! Interior freshly painted through out and new flooring through out! Available for immediate move-in! Enter into a lovely entry hall with a formal dining room to

1 Unit Available
730 Searcy Avenue
730 Searcy Avenue, East Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
834 sqft
730 Searcy Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 834 sq ft and was built in 1960. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
Results within 10 miles of Experiment

1 Unit Available
164 Hawken Trail
164 Hawken Trail, Henry County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
3228 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Experiment, GA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Experiment should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Experiment may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Experiment. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

