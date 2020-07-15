/
3 bedroom apartments
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Experiment, GA
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1537 Oakview Dr.
1537 Oakview Drive, Griffin, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Adorable Brick Ranch with Lots of Storage - Ranch style. 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Eat in kitchen. Small den or formal dining room off kitchen. Living room. 2 storage buildings. Double garage.. Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net .
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
221 Timber Wolf Trail
221 Timber Wolf Trail, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1516 sqft
Convenient quiet country location! - 3 Bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome now available! Interior freshly painted through out and new flooring through out! Available for immediate move-in! Enter into a lovely entry hall with a formal dining room to
Last updated April 17 at 06:22 PM
1 Unit Available
327 Hammond Drive
327 Hammond Drive, Griffin, GA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1050 sqft
This is a completely renovated house. Large eat-in Kitchen with a separate laundry room. Fireplace in the Livingroom and hardwood flooring. Very close to downtown Spalding and central to many Griffin resources.
Last updated September 26 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
231 Timberwolf Trail
231 Timber Wolf Trl, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Wolfcreek Townhomes - Great townhome in Griffin for rent, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room, formal dining area, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Ready for you. Comes with stove, refrig, dishwasher. Total electric.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1296 North Hampton Drive
1296 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
703 Derek Place
703 Derek Place, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1444 sqft
Spacious Home in Locust Grove of Georgia Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
428 The Gables Drive
428 The Gables Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2100 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
358 Southgate Drive
358 Southgate Dr, Heron Bay, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1621 sqft
358 Southgate Drive - The Gables at Heron Bay. Cute cottage style home on a level lot with fenced back yard. Split Bedroom Plan Swim/Tennis, Playground, Sidewalks and Streetlights.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Heron Bay
1712 Hingham Cir
1712 Hingham Circle, Heron Bay, GA
Worry free resort living in large home. Let kids play in front yard or in cul de sac. Large kitchen with huge island great for entertaining. Invite guest or relative to stay in bedroom and full bath on main floor. 4 more bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
285 Othello Drive
285 Othello Drive, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2518 sqft
Comfortable Home with a Lot to Offer Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
585 Chastleton Drive
585 Chastleton Drive, Clayton County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
394 Lossie Lane
394 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1476 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
289 Lossie Lane
289 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1512 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory Street Available 07/25/20 6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Cindy
3927 Highway 81
3927 Georgia Highway 81, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1154 sqft
Freshly remodeled home. 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Appliances come in the kitchen.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Simpsons Mill Plantation
424 Savannah Place
424 Savannah Place, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1693 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,693 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Stoney Brook Way
108 Stoney Brook Way, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1288 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,288 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
164 Hawken Trail
164 Hawken Trail, Henry County, GA
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
293 Lossie Lane
293 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1407 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,407 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
521 Hamlet Drive
521 Hamlet Drive, Hampton, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
560 New Morn Dr
560 New Morn Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
