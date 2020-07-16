All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 8492 Goswell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
8492 Goswell Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:20 PM

8492 Goswell Drive

8492 Goswell Drive · (678) 223-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8492 Goswell Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8492 Goswell Drive have any available units?
8492 Goswell Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8492 Goswell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8492 Goswell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8492 Goswell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8492 Goswell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8492 Goswell Drive offer parking?
No, 8492 Goswell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8492 Goswell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8492 Goswell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8492 Goswell Drive have a pool?
No, 8492 Goswell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8492 Goswell Drive have accessible units?
No, 8492 Goswell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8492 Goswell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8492 Goswell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8492 Goswell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8492 Goswell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8492 Goswell Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way
Clayton County, GA 30238
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity