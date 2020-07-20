All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

186 West Canterbury Drive

186 West Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

186 West Canterbury Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 West Canterbury Drive have any available units?
186 West Canterbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 186 West Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
186 West Canterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 West Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 186 West Canterbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 186 West Canterbury Drive offer parking?
No, 186 West Canterbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 186 West Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 West Canterbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 West Canterbury Drive have a pool?
No, 186 West Canterbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 186 West Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 186 West Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 186 West Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 186 West Canterbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 186 West Canterbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 186 West Canterbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
