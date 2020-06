Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

REMODELED OAK TERRACE APARTMENTS - NICE REMODELED TOWNHOUSE, LOCATED IN ADEL, REMODELED 2 BDRM, 1.5 BATH, LR, KITCHEN W/STOVE, REFRIG, LAUNDRY ROOM, MUST SEE PROPERTY. LOW RENT AND ONLY $30 PER MONTH IN ADDITION TO RENT FOR WATER



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE LOOKED AT AND ARE NONREFUNDABLE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS



(RLNE3312191)