Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

71 Apartments for rent in Springfield, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4900 E 11th Street
4900 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Must Qualify / Show Income. Contact Ellen Scott:850-249-4470 for more info & to apply today! Totally Renovated! Feels Brand New! 2 Bedroom / 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Morris Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
603 David Avenue
603 David Avenue, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Living room features a fireplace, dining room has french doors leading out into the covered back patio. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
63 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
762 Cason Circle
762 Cason Cir, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1702 sqft
Beautiful new construction home located in the quiet neighborhood, Andrews Plantation, Lynn Haven, FL. This home is located in one of four cul de sacs on Cason Circle which provides a very large backyard that is privacy fenced.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5300 Nicholas Lane
5300 Nicholas Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to Tyndall Air Force Base. All electric appliances, deck in the back yard, and a 2 car garage. Trayed ceiling in master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1200 West Street
1200 West Street, Parker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2016 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*Waterfront, brick home in Parker on Pratt Bayou. Convenient to Tyndall AFB.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd
3474 Cherry Ridge Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st -Beautiful home located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA - Available August 1st -Beautiful home in The Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA, formal

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
733 S. Camellia Avenue
733 South Camellia Avenue, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
988 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located close to schools, shopping, dining, and Tyndall AFB. Brand new flooring. Fresh paint. Brand new cabinetry through out the home.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3602 Bay Tree Rd
3602 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2228 sqft
Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. - Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. Formal living, dining, and family rooms; kitchen with new granite counters and new stainless appliances, breakfast area.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
608 Diamonte Cir
608 Diamonte Circle, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1359 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house located in Plantation Heights This home is just minutes from Tyndall Air Force Base and nestled in a quiet subdivision on a cul-de-sac. This home boasts many upgrades and even a yard and patio great for entertaining!

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4021 Oak Forest Drive
4021 Oak Forest Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1661 sqft
Truly the best neighborhood in Panama City. There's always something to do in Riverside Park. This home was custom built by the owner.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
3931 Indian Springs Road
3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3112 sqft
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
1412 Thurso Road
1412 Tharso Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2558 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*Lynn Haven Mowat Highlands-Two story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath custom home. Kitchen with ceramic counter tops, island, breakfast bar and adjacent dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Bay Park
1 Unit Available
1008 S Comet Avenue
1008 South Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1964 sqft
*1/2 off first months rent for active military*This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near TAFB. Large living room/dining room combination that opens into the great room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Heritage Woods
1 Unit Available
8111 Heritage Woods Lane
8111 Heritage Woods Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Split bedroom plan with formal dining room and living room. Ceramic tile kitchen and adjoining family room with fireplace with access to large covered patio. Master bedroom 20x12 with walk in closet, whirlpool tub and double vanity in master bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
155 Reagan Road
155 Reagan Road, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
This 2 story Townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 and a half Bath, located near TAFB.*Includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, and lawn service**Storage room off covered back patio. No Washer/Dryer hookups**No Pets*

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders*This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.*No Pets*

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bay Front
1 Unit Available
5816 Bay Front Drive
5816 Bay Front Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
This waterfront home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a fireplace, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, covered patio area, 2 car garage, and an in ground pool.*Pool service included**No Pets*

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle
203 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1654 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a large floorplan. Downstairs is open concept living with beautiful new LVP flooring, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, and sliding glass doors to the screened back patio facing the lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Springfield, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Springfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

