Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Great central location, brand new modular home for lease. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with a split bedroom plan. Central heat and air, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer hook ups. Ready for you and your family to move into today! A background check is done on all tenants and we require a credit rating of 600 or more and a clean criminal background. Income needs to be verified at 2.5 times the monthly rent. Rent includes trash pickup and lawn care.