762 Cason Circle

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful new construction home located in the quiet neighborhood, Andrews Plantation, Lynn Haven, FL. This home is located in one of four cul de sacs on Cason Circle which provides a very large backyard that is privacy fenced. The home features 9' ceilings throughout, luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, LED lighting and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features a trey ceiling and the master bath a double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. The living room has a cathedral ceiling with lots of natural light from the windows and glass door. The back patio is covered.