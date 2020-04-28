All apartments in Lynn Haven
Find more places like 762 Cason Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynn Haven, FL
/
762 Cason Circle
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:11 AM

762 Cason Circle

762 Cason Cir · (850) 890-1802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynn Haven
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

762 Cason Cir, Lynn Haven, FL 32405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful new construction home located in the quiet neighborhood, Andrews Plantation, Lynn Haven, FL. This home is located in one of four cul de sacs on Cason Circle which provides a very large backyard that is privacy fenced. The home features 9' ceilings throughout, luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, LED lighting and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features a trey ceiling and the master bath a double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. The living room has a cathedral ceiling with lots of natural light from the windows and glass door. The back patio is covered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 Cason Circle have any available units?
762 Cason Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 762 Cason Circle have?
Some of 762 Cason Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 Cason Circle currently offering any rent specials?
762 Cason Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 Cason Circle pet-friendly?
No, 762 Cason Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynn Haven.
Does 762 Cason Circle offer parking?
Yes, 762 Cason Circle does offer parking.
Does 762 Cason Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 762 Cason Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 Cason Circle have a pool?
No, 762 Cason Circle does not have a pool.
Does 762 Cason Circle have accessible units?
No, 762 Cason Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 762 Cason Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 762 Cason Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 762 Cason Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 762 Cason Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 762 Cason Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lynn Haven 2 BedroomsLynn Haven 3 Bedrooms
Lynn Haven Apartments with BalconyLynn Haven Apartments with Parking
Lynn Haven Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLCallaway, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLMarianna, FL
Springfield, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FLCedar Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity