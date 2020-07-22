45 Apartments for rent in Lake Lorraine, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
20 9Th Street
20 9th St, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1760 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home in great condition. As you walk inside you will notice the neutral walls, recessed lighting, and large living room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Shalimar Pointe
903 Shalimar Cove
903 Shalimar Cove, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2306 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking and is located on the golf course at Shalimar Pointe in Shalimar.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
12 Tall Pines Trail
12 Tall Pines Trail, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Located in Shalimar, single story 3 bedroom (with additional bonus room)1.5 bath home. Fenced backyard, and 1 car garage. Please contact our office to schedule a showing. Available 7-15-20. Owner has requested no pets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cinco Bayou
88 Yacht club
88 Yacht Club Drive Northeast, Cinco Bayou, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2013 sqft
88 Yacht club Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Bayou Views - This beautiful two-story home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2/5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest
139 Alabama Ave NW
139 Alabama Avenue Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2021 sqft
You will be hard pressed to find a nicer home that 139 Alabama Avenue NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL. 32548. Available August 1, 2020, this like new 2011 built 2021 sqft home sits on a beautiful shaded street in the heart of Fort Walton.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakland
349 NW Canterbury Circle
349 Canterbury Cir NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1294 sqft
***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1, 2020***--Pet on approval-- (1 pet not exceeding 50lbs, or 2 pets total weight combined not exceeding 50 lbs)BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent paid will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to your home

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2335 Cummings Drive
2335 Cummings Drive, Ocean City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2311 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN- SEPTEMBER 1!You'll love this exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the exclusive Majestic Oaks subdivision! Featuring 9' ceilings, all brick exterior, open floor plan, plus wood and tile flooring in all the main living areas.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1017 Creel Street
1017 Creel Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home with one car garage. This town home is located between Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field. The master bedroom is located downstairs.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Priscilla Drive
216 Priscilla Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated Home with POOL. Relax NO MOWING here!! Landscape maintenance and pool maintenance included with rent payment. Lushly Landscaped 3BR/2BA home in friendly, walking neighborhood. Open Floor Plan. Wood grain TILE floors through out.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakland
409 NW Adam Street
409 Adam St NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1162 sqft
Sorry No Pets Beautiful Home in central FWB - close to schools, shopping and both Military Bases.This two story home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with ample parking and 1 car garage.Vaulted ceiling in living area and Master Bedroom downstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
811 Hayley Marie Court
811 Hayley Marie Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1339 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath town home for rent! Located in Fort Walton Beach, this complex is one block away from local dining, shopping, and Wal-Mart Super Center. Less than 15 miles away from Hurlburt Field. Kitchen features tile and all appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1558 VENICE Avenue
1558 Venice Avenue, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1796 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located near schools, dining and shopping. The home has an open floor plan, high ceilings, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, laundry room and a two car garage. This home is a must see!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Beal Parkway
42 Park Circle
42 Park Circle Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1352 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a few min drive to the beaches! Garage is a converted 3rd bedroom with heating/cooling, a custom closet set-up, and also a tub. Unit also comes with a washer/dryer. 1 pet under 25lbs accepted with deposit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
806 Meadow Lane
806 Meadow Lane, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
CUTE AND CONVENIENT! LOCATED BETWEEN EGLIN AFB AND HURLBURT FIELD. IN PAST TWO YEARS - NEW QUIET CLOSE KITCHEN CABINETS W/ NICE SIZE PANTRY, NEW STOVE/OVEN, RANGEHOOD, DISHWASHER AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL. BEAUTIFUL COUNTERTOPS. NEW FLOORING THRUOUT.

1 of 16

Last updated July 8 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
1325 Greendale Avenue
1325 Greendale Avenue, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
AVAIL: 7/10. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Beal Parkway
116 3rd Ave
116 3rd Ave SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1395 sqft
Wonderful mid-century home on a quiet established family-friendly street in south Fort Walton Beach. With knotty pine solid-wood panels throughout, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining room, living room, bonus/family room.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
920 Lawton Court
920 Lawton Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1379 sqft
Two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. All tile downstairs, carpet upstairs (all 3 bedrooms located upstairs). Two car garage. Fenced in yard. Pets not negotiable. Available 5-11-20.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
23 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,294
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,329
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
114 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
516 Kumquat Avenue
516 Kumquat Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1359 sqft
516 Kumquat Avenue Available 08/22/20 HEART OF NICEVILLE - Great house with a chain link fenced-in back yard. Home has a beamed-cathedral ceiling, fireplace, carpet/vinyl floors, washer/dryer hookup, and window treatments throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4200 Jade Loop Diamond Lakes Subdivision
4200 Jade Loop, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1631 sqft
4200 Jade Loop Diamond Lakes Subdivision Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom-2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage Located in Diamond Lakes in Destin! - 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage in Destin.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Lorraine, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Lorraine apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

