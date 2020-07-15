Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Lake Lorraine, FL with garages

Lake Lorraine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Shalimar Pointe
903 Shalimar Cove
903 Shalimar Cove, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2306 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking and is located on the golf course at Shalimar Pointe in Shalimar.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
12 Tall Pines Trail
12 Tall Pines Trail, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Located in Shalimar, single story 3 bedroom (with additional bonus room)1.5 bath home. Fenced backyard, and 1 car garage. Please contact our office to schedule a showing. Available 7-15-20. Owner has requested no pets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
20 9Th Street
20 9th St, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1760 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home in great condition. As you walk inside you will notice the neutral walls, recessed lighting, and large living room.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Lorraine

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Lorraine

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Cinco Bayou
88 Yacht club
88 Yacht Club Drive Northeast, Cinco Bayou, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2013 sqft
88 Yacht club Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Bayou Views - This beautiful two-story home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2/5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kenwod
630 NE Golf Course Drive
630 Golf Course Dr NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1717 sqft
AVAIL: 8/12. Flexible S/D = to 1 months rent can be broken up in 2 monthly installments if qualified. Pets allowed upon Owners approval & w/ a $250-500 non-refundable pet fee depending on pets.

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest
139 Alabama Ave NW
139 Alabama Avenue Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2021 sqft
You will be hard pressed to find a nicer home that 139 Alabama Avenue NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL. 32548. Available August 1, 2020, this like new 2011 built 2021 sqft home sits on a beautiful shaded street in the heart of Fort Walton.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
920 Lawton Court
920 Lawton Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1379 sqft
Two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. All tile downstairs, carpet upstairs (all 3 bedrooms located upstairs). Two car garage. Fenced in yard. Pets not negotiable. Available 5-11-20.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Beal Parkway
17 SE Shell Avenue
17 Shell Ave SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Available for move-in on August 7!This townhouse offers a great floor plan, perfect for entertaining! You'll love the updated flooring throughout the home- NO CARPET! Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan with clear site lines from the kitchen

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1017 Creel Street
1017 Creel Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home with one car garage. This town home is located between Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field. The master bedroom is located downstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakland
409 NW Adam Street
409 Adam St NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1162 sqft
Sorry No Pets Beautiful Home in central FWB - close to schools, shopping and both Military Bases.This two story home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with ample parking and 1 car garage.Vaulted ceiling in living area and Master Bedroom downstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
811 Hayley Marie Court
811 Hayley Marie Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1339 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath town home for rent! Located in Fort Walton Beach, this complex is one block away from local dining, shopping, and Wal-Mart Super Center. Less than 15 miles away from Hurlburt Field. Kitchen features tile and all appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Priscilla Drive
216 Priscilla Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated Home with POOL. Relax NO MOWING here!! Landscape maintenance and pool maintenance included with rent payment. Lushly Landscaped 3BR/2BA home in friendly, walking neighborhood. Open Floor Plan. Wood grain TILE floors through out.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Lorraine
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
24 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
14 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,291
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,329
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
124 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
349 Fir Avenue
349 Fir Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
Spacious Hoe on Large Corner Lot - Offering July FREE with one-year lease! Offering home built by McElroy Builders in the heart of Niceville! This home is located just 9 miles to Eglin Air Force Base and just minutes to Destin via the convenience

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
304 Palm Boulevard
304 Palm Boulevard North, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2028 sqft
Great four bedrooms home, just minutes away from your favorites places in Niceville.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4232 Shadow Lane
4232 Shadow Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2536 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 8th!!!Come see this beautiful home in Niceville boasting a split floor plan with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, office/bonus room, formal dining room and enclosed patio.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
4535 E Parkwood Lane
4535 Parkwood Ln E, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
Lovely home in a family oriented neighborhood at Parkwood Lane. Walk to shopping and schools, ideal location. Desirable split floor plan with a roomy eat-in kitchen, large family room and formal dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4200 Jade Loop Diamond Lakes Subdivision
4200 Jade Loop, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1631 sqft
4200 Jade Loop Diamond Lakes Subdivision Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom-2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage Located in Diamond Lakes in Destin! - 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage in Destin.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1343 Treasure Cove
1343 Treasure Cove, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1534 sqft
1343 Treasure Cove Available 08/12/20 Great location in the heart of Bluewater Bay. - Great location in the heart of Bluewater Bay just minutes to the Mid Bay Bridge and Destin Beaches.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Lake Lorraine, FL

Lake Lorraine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

