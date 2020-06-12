/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
17 Units Available
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1149 sqft
One- to three-bedroom, open-plan residences overlooking Rosemary Beach. Resort-like pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchens. In-unit fireplaces, laundry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Just off Highway 98.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
21222 S Lakeview Dr
21222 South Lakeview Drive, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Cute 2br/2.5ba townhouse on a lake just about 500 feet from the Gulf. Fully furnished with covered parking. Fully furnished
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
165 Downing Street - B
165 Downing Street, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1280 sqft
Now Available! West end Panama City Beach townhome located between Pier Park and 30-A/ South Walton in the Laguna Beach / Sunnyside community of Panama City Beach.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Laguna Beach Estates
1 Unit Available
101 Azalea Drive
101 Azalea Drive, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Beach
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
17620 Front Beach Road
17620 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Portside Resort Townhomes located near Pier Park with beach access across the street, pool & tennis court on the grounds, washer & dryer hookups, and balcony off of large master bedroom.*No Pets*
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Beach
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1133 sqft
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Open Sands
1 Unit Available
184 Oleander Circle
184 Oleander Circle, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1180 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a brick fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry, equipped with a washer/dryer connection.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
207 Park Place
207 Park Place, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1185 sqft
This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in Palmetto Trace with access to the community pool. Kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar. Master bath has a double sink vanity, includes a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
17214 Front Beach Rd. #T12 Sand Castle West
17214 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
948 sqft
17214 Front Beach Rd. #T12 Sand Castle West Panama City Beach, FL 32413 - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse located in Sand Castle West, fully furnished unit. Also features a community pool. $100.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
16911 Front Beach Rd
16911 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1132 sqft
Panama City - Property Id: 263611 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263611 Property Id 263611 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781927)
Results within 10 miles of Laguna Beach
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
13 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1195 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
222 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1109 Lighthouse Road
1109 Lighthouse Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
935 sqft
Nice 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo in Nautilus Cove community. Located on the 2nd floor and all tile throughout. Located less than 2 miles east of Pier Park and 1 mile to Beach Gated Community one-level. Granite Countertops, Fitness Center and pool on site.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
13020 Front Beach Road
13020 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1025 sqft
12 Month Lease and AFFORDABLE with GULF VIEWS AND SUNSETS! No pets will be approved, sorry! You will love renting this beautiful condo across the street from Beach Access 45. WATER, SEWER, TRASH, PEST CONTROL AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
104 Tonya Lane
104 Tonya Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
104 Tonya Lane Available 07/02/20 2BR/2BA Fully Furnished Townhome for Rent in Gated Gulf Highlands Beach Resort! - Fully furnished! Beautiful 2bed/2bath, 1200 sqft Townhome in Gulf Highlands Beach Resort.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
521 Camelia St
521 Camelia Street, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1350 sqft
521 Camelia St Panama City Beach, FL 32407 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Screened Patio, Washer and Dryer, spacious living room, fenced in back yard, one care garage. Lovely house ready for you to call home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5699762)
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
13700 Panama City Beach Pkwy
13700 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
964 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo with gated entrance, gym, pool and playground. Great beach location behind Carrabas. 2 bed/2 bath with granite counters and stainless appliances in kitchen. Garbage, water and sewer are included in rent.
