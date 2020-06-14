476 Paradise Blvd.

Amenities

For Rent! Beautiful 3BR/2BA in Gated West PCB Community - Located just 4 blocks from beautiful Laguna beach, this home is a beach lover's dream! Situated in the charming gated community of Paradise Grove with resort-style pool, dog park and children's play area. This home offers a split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and the added bonus of a separate entry home office or studio with it's own 1/2 bath. There is over 1,500 sq. feet of living space with beautifully appointed finishes. The kitchen features white shaker style cabinets, white marble counter tops, subway tile backslash, stainless steel appliances and attractive lighting. The spacious living area boasts a built-in entertainment center and eat in kitchen. All bathrooms are premium tile flooring with a separate garden/soaking bathtub and built in shower in the master suite. Living areas are floored in a durable shock impact, water resistant hardwood style premium flooring. The fenced-in backyard includes an outdoor kitchen and split level deck with limited yard work. This home is great for a family and entertaining!



Pets are negotiable upon approval, with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. Contact our office to schedule a showing today... Hurry, this home won't be on the market long!



(RLNE4610266)