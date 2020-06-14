All apartments in Laguna Beach
476 Paradise Blvd.

476 Paradise Boulevard · (850) 233-7926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

476 Paradise Boulevard, Laguna Beach, FL 32413
Paradise Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 476 Paradise Blvd. · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
dog park
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
For Rent! Beautiful 3BR/2BA in Gated West PCB Community - Located just 4 blocks from beautiful Laguna beach, this home is a beach lover's dream! Situated in the charming gated community of Paradise Grove with resort-style pool, dog park and children's play area. This home offers a split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and the added bonus of a separate entry home office or studio with it's own 1/2 bath. There is over 1,500 sq. feet of living space with beautifully appointed finishes. The kitchen features white shaker style cabinets, white marble counter tops, subway tile backslash, stainless steel appliances and attractive lighting. The spacious living area boasts a built-in entertainment center and eat in kitchen. All bathrooms are premium tile flooring with a separate garden/soaking bathtub and built in shower in the master suite. Living areas are floored in a durable shock impact, water resistant hardwood style premium flooring. The fenced-in backyard includes an outdoor kitchen and split level deck with limited yard work. This home is great for a family and entertaining!

Pets are negotiable upon approval, with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. Contact our office to schedule a showing today... Hurry, this home won't be on the market long!

(RLNE4610266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 Paradise Blvd. have any available units?
476 Paradise Blvd. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 476 Paradise Blvd. have?
Some of 476 Paradise Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 Paradise Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
476 Paradise Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Paradise Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 476 Paradise Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 476 Paradise Blvd. offer parking?
No, 476 Paradise Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 476 Paradise Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 Paradise Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Paradise Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 476 Paradise Blvd. has a pool.
Does 476 Paradise Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 476 Paradise Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Paradise Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 Paradise Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 476 Paradise Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 476 Paradise Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
