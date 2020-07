Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Contemporary open floor plan. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Master Bath features a double vanity, all glass contemporary shower door and walk-in closet. The 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath that opens into a hallway for guests. Master Suite and Living room feature tray ceilings for more spacious feel. Modern ''Wood look'' tile throughout entire home and Smart style frieze carpet is placed in bedrooms. Low E-Energy saving window package. Upgraded lighting package. Attic Insulation rating R-38, walls R-13 for your energy savings.