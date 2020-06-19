165 Downing Street - B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Now Available! West end Panama City Beach townhome located between Pier Park and 30-A/ South Walton in the Laguna Beach / Sunnyside community of Panama City Beach. 165 Downing is within walking distance to THE BEACH! This unit recently received significant updates, including new flooring in living room, light fixtures, and interior doors. Each of the two bedrooms upstairs has its bathroom with an additional half bath downstairs. The laundry room is also upstairs with a new matching washer, and dryer set included. There is also a large backyard and two dedicated parking spaces a few steps from your front door.



$1,695 Monthly Rent (one year lease required)

$1,695 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee (for each adult living in the unit, 18+ years of age)

We will perform Credit and Background Checks and require Employment and Income Verification.



Pets may be acceptable - additional screening and fees will apply.



Shown by Appointment Only



Press PLAY for a 3d virtual walk thru tour of the Unit