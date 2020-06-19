All apartments in Laguna Beach
165 Downing Street - B
165 Downing Street - B

165 Downing Street · (850) 640-1951
Location

165 Downing Street, Laguna Beach, FL 32413
Gulf VIsta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Now Available! West end Panama City Beach townhome located between Pier Park and 30-A/ South Walton in the Laguna Beach / Sunnyside community of Panama City Beach. 165 Downing is within walking distance to THE BEACH! This unit recently received significant updates, including new flooring in living room, light fixtures, and interior doors. Each of the two bedrooms upstairs has its bathroom with an additional half bath downstairs. The laundry room is also upstairs with a new matching washer, and dryer set included. There is also a large backyard and two dedicated parking spaces a few steps from your front door.

$1,695 Monthly Rent (one year lease required)
$1,695 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee (for each adult living in the unit, 18+ years of age)
We will perform Credit and Background Checks and require Employment and Income Verification.

Pets may be acceptable - additional screening and fees will apply.

Shown by Appointment Only

Press PLAY for a 3d virtual walk thru tour of the Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Downing Street - B have any available units?
165 Downing Street - B has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Downing Street - B have?
Some of 165 Downing Street - B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Downing Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
165 Downing Street - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Downing Street - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Downing Street - B is pet friendly.
Does 165 Downing Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 165 Downing Street - B does offer parking.
Does 165 Downing Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Downing Street - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Downing Street - B have a pool?
No, 165 Downing Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 165 Downing Street - B have accessible units?
No, 165 Downing Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Downing Street - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Downing Street - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Downing Street - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 Downing Street - B has units with air conditioning.
