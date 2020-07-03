135 US Highway 27 Highway N

Amenities

Prime Hwy 27 exposure with beautiful Lake Jackson Views across Hwy. Ideal open floor plan for one or 2 retail store fronts or use as open bullpen for office administration. Lots of parking behind & around the bld. The Front 4,000SF Retail Bld is available for lease at $4,500/month for entire bld or will divide at 2000SF at $2250/m + sales tax.(1st,last & security $13,500) plus sales tax, Tenant pays all their own utilities & maintains interior while Landlord maintains exterior. Click virtual tour link to walk through the bld on your phone or computer.