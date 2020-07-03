All apartments in Highlands County
Highlands County, FL
135 US Highway 27 Highway N
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:21 PM

135 US Highway 27 Highway N

135 US Highway 27 N · (863) 381-4932
Location

135 US Highway 27 N, Highlands County, FL 33870

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Studio · 3 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Prime Hwy 27 exposure with beautiful Lake Jackson Views across Hwy. Ideal open floor plan for one or 2 retail store fronts or use as open bullpen for office administration. Lots of parking behind & around the bld. The Front 4,000SF Retail Bld is available for lease at $4,500/month for entire bld or will divide at 2000SF at $2250/m + sales tax.(1st,last & security $13,500) plus sales tax, Tenant pays all their own utilities & maintains interior while Landlord maintains exterior. Click virtual tour link to walk through the bld on your phone or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 US Highway 27 Highway N have any available units?
135 US Highway 27 Highway N has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 135 US Highway 27 Highway N currently offering any rent specials?
135 US Highway 27 Highway N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 US Highway 27 Highway N pet-friendly?
No, 135 US Highway 27 Highway N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands County.
Does 135 US Highway 27 Highway N offer parking?
Yes, 135 US Highway 27 Highway N offers parking.
Does 135 US Highway 27 Highway N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 US Highway 27 Highway N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 US Highway 27 Highway N have a pool?
No, 135 US Highway 27 Highway N does not have a pool.
Does 135 US Highway 27 Highway N have accessible units?
No, 135 US Highway 27 Highway N does not have accessible units.
Does 135 US Highway 27 Highway N have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 US Highway 27 Highway N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 US Highway 27 Highway N have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 US Highway 27 Highway N does not have units with air conditioning.
