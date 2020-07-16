Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Gulf Breeze, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gulf Breeze renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 02:22 PM
12 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 16

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1601 East Cervantes Street
1601 East Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
430 sqft
East Hill Apartment Available!! Renovated one bedroom / one bath apartment with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, ample windows for amazing natural lighting, private covered front porch, bonus sun room over looking backyard, washer & dryer

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Aeroista
108 MARINE DR
108 Marine Drive, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1359 sqft
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath with large bonus room for rent in Pensacola.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pineglades
251 CLEMATIS ST
251 Clematis Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
NICE 2 story home located right in the heart of East Pensacola! A neighborhood park and back yard provide a feeling of home. You must see to appreciate this beautiful property nestled on a quiet street in Pineglades.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 E BOBE ST
1100 East Bobe Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in East Hill. This house is situated on a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard that has a spacious exterior storage shed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
615 N Q ST
615 North Q Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1025 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! There's beautiful wood flooring throughout the house. The kitchen cabinets are composed a gorgeous dark wood as well.

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
5128 Teakwood Drive
5128 Teakwood Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Remodeled gem in Pinehurst subdivision. New paint throughout, like-new appliances, counter tops, and remodeled bathrooms. This home has a fenced back yard with open patio, one car garage and extra wide drive for parking.

1 of 49

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1915 East Lee Street
1915 East Lee Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1900 sqft
Spacious 3/2 with 1,900 sq ft in the heart of East Hill.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach Haven
408 COLBERT AVE
408 Colbert Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Charming home with Water View! ***This home has a great view of Bayou Grande ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with tons of cabinets, Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher ~ Beautiful Hard Wood Floors in Main Living Space and Bedrooms, Kitchen and
Results within 10 miles of Gulf Breeze
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
15 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
2 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
7300 Sachem Road
7300 Sachem Road, Myrtle Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1107 sqft
7300 Sachem Rd is a nicely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in West Pensacola. The entire yard is fenced with a covered carport and outside storage closet. The backyard is huge with plenty of room to play.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Pine Villas
420 Shadow Way Ln
420 Shadow Way Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1068 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom/2 bath - Nice 3/2 in Bay Pines Villas off Hwy 98 near Blue Angel. Interior recently painted. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room, hall and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Emerald Shores
4111 SPINNAKER PL
4111 Spinnaker Place, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1285 sqft
THIS HOME IS READY FOR YOU TO MOVE INTO! LOCATED IN A SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO NAS, CORRY FIELD,HOSPITAL, BEACHES AND SHOPPING. A COZY OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A FIREPLACE LOCATED WHERE YOU CAN SEE FROM FAMILY ROOM AND KITCHEN.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Scenic Hills
4810 E CREIGHTON RD
4810 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
2103 sqft
Ranch-Style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable northeast Pensacola located off Creighton Rd. House has separate entrance off Christy Dr.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Village
2025 MARQUESAS LN
2025 Marquesas Lane, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1078 sqft
Charming two bedroom, two bath cottage with many extras. This is a great starter home or perfect for military roommates. You will love the bamboo hardwood floors through out the living area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Peppermill
10124 PEPPERTREE CT
10124 Peppertree Court, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Large family room with cathedral ceilings! This home is cozy as well as light and bright. Nice open family room and dining area connect to the open kitchen which has beautiful laminate wood flooring, lots of cabinet space and bright kitchen window.
City Guide for Gulf Breeze, FL

The Gulf Breeze UFO Incident managed to cause a lot of excitement both in the vicinity and well beyond when it occurred back in 1987. A guy by the name of Ed Walters claimed that he'd made contact with a number of UFOs in the area, and this was actually documented with a multitude of photographs. As it turns out, however, it was discovered that there was a trail of "suspicious" money that led to Walters, which proffered more than a slight indication that the whole episode was in fact a hoax.

The delightfully named Gulf Breeze City is a suburb of Pensacola and lies on the Fairpoint Peninsula in Santa Rosa County, Florida. The city's growth is in fact geographically restricted, given that it is surrounded on three sides by large bodies of water -- Butcherpen Cove to the north, Pensacola Bay to the northwest and the English Navy Cove to the south. Talk about location, location, location! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gulf Breeze, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gulf Breeze renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

