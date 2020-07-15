/
2 bedroom apartments
60 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gulf Breeze, FL
201 PENSACOLA BEACH RD
201 Pensacola Beach Boulevard, Gulf Breeze, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1009 sqft
Completely remodeled, open kitchen, new flooring through out, new bathrooms, freshly painted through out, new refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Conveniently located just minutes from Pensacola Beach! Location is key in Gulf Breeze.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Breeze
1070 BAYSHORE RD
1070 Bayshore Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
New flooring, appliances, countertops, bathroom vanity & fresh paint. Top rated schools. Premier location. Won't last long.
Results within 5 miles of Gulf Breeze
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Oakcrest
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.
West Highlands
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.
Baymarc
720 BAYFRONT DR
720 Bayfront Parkway, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1836 sqft
Stunning very modern third floor penthouse in downtown Pensacola! Beautiful stained concrete floors, high end stainless steel appliances, exclusive password protected elevator access to the suite, fantastic balcony with views of the bay and downtown
3202 REDWOOD LN
3202 Redwood Lane, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
635 sqft
Super location, close to schools, fire station, police, restaurants and shopping. Twenty minutes from beaches. Painted in neutral colors. Ceramic tiled living room and wood look vinyl in kitchen. dark brown new carpet in bedrooms. All electric.
Downtown Pensacola
327 N REUS ST
327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1060 sqft
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required.
211 S N ST
211 South N Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
600 sqft
DOWNTOWN LOCATION! Very clean duplex that has just had the kitchen and bathroom remodeled. Double pane windows, new shower walk-in shower, and porcelain tile flooring throughout.. No washer/dryer connections.
Lakewood
15 Audusson Ave
15 Audusson Avenue, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1424 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home - NEW PICS COMING SOON! Application fee is $50.
3410 Green Briar Court #3
3410 Green Briar Ct, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
Gulf Breeze - Green Briar Estates - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quadplex building in the Green Briar Estates in Gulf Breeze. Flooring is all tile throughout.
Beach Haven
2026 GULF BEACH HWY
2026 Gulf Beach Highway, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
944 sqft
In addition to the two bedrooms: there is an additional small room in the back, a walk in closet/storage room accessible from the hallway, and a large laundry room that could be used for a separate family room or guest areas.
2 Portofino Unit 903
2 Portofino Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1333 sqft
2 Portofino Unit 903 Available 08/01/20 Pensacola Beach - Portofino Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, furnished - Portofino Tower 2 unit 903 on Pensacola Beach.
1100 E BOBE ST
1100 East Bobe Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in East Hill. This house is situated on a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard that has a spacious exterior storage shed.
3517 N 9TH AVE
3517 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
848 sqft
Great location right off of 9th Ave, close to Downtown Pensacola and Cordova Mall. The property sits on a large lot and includes an outside shed. Property is getting fresh paint, new tile floors throughout, new appliances, and updated fixtures.
Oakcrest
4 IDAHO CT
4 Idaho Court, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$725
968 sqft
This home has recently been updated with new kitchen cabinets, appliances, central heating and air, tile flooring and much more. Fenced in back yard. This home will not last long! More information on our website www.pensacolamiltonhomes.
Charleston Manor
3839 SPANISH TRAIL
3839 Spanish Trail Road, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$835
1056 sqft
Brick 2 story townhouse available off Summit Blvd in NE Pensacola, close to I-10, schools, Cordova Mall and more! Over 1000 sqft of living space with a fenced in backyard and patio off back door. Half bath located to the left as you enter the home.
1606 N BAYLEN ST
1606 North Baylen Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1634 sqft
Fabulous Downtown Pensacola duplex!! Your opportunity to lease the downstairs of this remodeled, historic Pensacola duplex tucked in North Hill.
1317 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR
1317 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
640 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom home on a corner lot. Make it your new home today!
1614 Green Briar Parkway
1614 Greenbriar Parkway, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$820
950 sqft
Rear unit of multi-family 100% tile New cabinetry Newer AC Lockable storage area Water/Sewer included Landscaping included Garbage included Washer & Dryer included *BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent payments will be used for the Utility &
Results within 10 miles of Gulf Breeze
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1059 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1286 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$945
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
