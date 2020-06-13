Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

52 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Destin, FL

Finding an apartment in Destin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
20 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,212
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
$
9 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Destin
159 Units Available
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4678 Windstarr Dr
4678 Windstarr Drive, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4678 Windstarr Dr in Destin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
315 Sailfish Circle
315 Sailfish Circle, Destin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1722 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in the heart of Destin. The in-ground pool is located in the privately fenced in back yard. There is a covered patio, and freshly landscaped back yard is a great place for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Destin

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 Wimico Circle
314 Wimico Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1799 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home in the Gated Community of Emerald Lakes - 1ST MONTH FREE! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2 car garage and beautiful renovations nestled in the gated community of Emerald Lakes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4010 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 405
4010 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
4010 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 405 Available 06/18/20 Spacious 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with all tile flooring. Private patio with large outside storage closet.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283
4100 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1015 sqft
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with carpet & linoleum flooring. Private balcony with large outside storage closet.

1 of 10

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
227 Inverrary Drive
227 Inverrary Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1840 sqft
**This home is only available for 6 months**Unfurnished, Mediterranean - style home for rent! Located in the beautiful Calusa Bay subdivision, this home features an open living / dining area with travertine tile flooring and crown molding throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Destin

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
260 W Dominica Circle
260 Dominica Cir W, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1803 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY1!!!Wonderful home on a large corner lot in Bluewater Bay. This 3 bed, 2 bath home features Travertine TILE and WOOD floors throughout the main areas.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
756 Forest Shore Drive
756 Forest Shore Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1497 sqft
AVAILABLE: 6/15. MIS: $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU OCCUPY BY 6/29! FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MONTH'S RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MONTHLY INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Napa Way
1000 Napa Way, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
Welcome home! This open floor plan home is located on a cul-de-sac in Bluewater Bay. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus an office! It is currently available and dogs will be considered on a case by case basis.
Results within 10 miles of Destin
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
15 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
27 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
927 TRAY DRIVE
927 Tray Drive, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
927 TRAY DRIVE Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE4939527)

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
349 Fir Avenue
349 Fir Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1700 sqft
349 Fir Avenue Available 07/01/20 Home on Corner large corner lot in Niceville - Offering home built by McElroy Builders in the heart of Niceville! This home is located just 9 miles to Eglin Air Force Base and just minutes to Destin via the

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
316 Yacht Club Drive NE
316 Yacht Club Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2097 sqft
Large Home Centrally Located in Fort Walton Beach in WaterFront Neighborhood - Offering a newly renovated home in the highly sought after waterfront neighborhood of Lakeland Heights.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bayou
1 Unit Available
245 Beal Parkway
245 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
245 Beal Parkway Available 06/15/20 Large Ranch Home - Offering a home in centrally located in the heart of Fort Walton Beach, this home's cozy living room features hardwood flooring and a gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1511 Glenlake Circle
1511 Glenlake Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2618 sqft
1511 Glenlake - This all Brick home situated overlooking the Lake is a Must See! Upon entering the Foyer leading to the Family Room which is light and bright with sliders opening to the Covered Patio overlooking lake.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
368 Schnider Dr. Unit 13
368 Schneider Dr, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1453 sqft
2/1.5 bath townhome located close to both Eglin AFB & Hurlburt Field - This home features an open floor plan with living/dining combo on the first floor and 2 huge bedrooms upstairs. There is a large 1 car garage with opener.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1710 Conservation Trail #304
1710 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1710 Conservation Trail #304 Available 07/02/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 1B/1B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
166 Meadowbrook Court
166 Meadowbrook Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1178 sqft
166 Meadowbrook Court Available 07/08/20 3/2 in Blue Pine Village in Bluewater Area - Welcome to Blue Pine Village! This charming community features a pool and a boat/RV storage area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Homewood
1 Unit Available
155 Homewood Drive
155 Homewood Drive, Wright, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2114 sqft
155 Homewood Drive - Large home with two living areas, a fireplace, 2 car garage, large back yard, and much more. A $20 fee will be added to rent amount for our Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program. (RLNE4513305)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Destin, FL

Finding an apartment in Destin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

