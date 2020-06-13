Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Citrus Hills, FL with garage

Citrus Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1679 W Spring Meadow Loop
1679 Spring Meadow Loop, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home is located in Brentwood of Citrus Hills.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1853 W Caroline Path
1853 West Caroline Path, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - This unfurnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage Villa is located in Brentwood.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8412 N. Triana Dr.
8412 North Triana Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1768 sqft
8412 N. Triana Dr. Available 07/15/20 Citrus Springs 4 Bedroom - DO NOT walk property. There is a tenant in place until end of June. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Citrus Springs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
5 S Jackson St Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
5333 West Homosassa Trail
5333 W Homosassa Trl, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
256 W Valerian Place
256 West Valerian Place, Beverly Hills, FL
Studio
$925
A Great Place to Call Home** 2 Bedroom 1.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1511 N Foxrun Terrace
1511 North Foxrun Terrace, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1576 sqft
LAKESIDE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage * Open split floor plan * Nicely Furnished * Master bedroom has walk-in closet and king sized bed * Master bath has tub shower and double sink * Two dining areas * Large open kitchen * 2nd
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
13646 SW 115TH
13646 Southwest 115th Circle, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1465 sqft
13646 SW 115TH Available 06/15/20 Beautifully Furnished Golfside Villa in Desirable Spruce Creek - 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 car garage Villa directly on the Golf Course in Spruce Creek Preserves. The Villa is turnkey and is fully furnished.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
78 Cypress Blvd
78 Cypress Boulevard East, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/3 Pool Home in Sugarmill Woods!!! - This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9660 E Gospel Island Road
9660 East Gospel Island Road, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
GOSPEL ISLAND SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage - Waterfront Canal with small boat access to Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes - Newer Home with Many Upgrades, Wood Cabinets with Solid Surface Tops and Breakfast Bar in Eat In Kitchen,

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9081 E Cashiers Court
9081 East Cashiers Court, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1964 sqft
INVERNESS GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage * Open split floor plan * Oversized bedrooms * Master bathroom has Jacuzzi tub * Living and family room * Formal dining * Hardwood floors in family room * Built in 2007 * 1,964 sq. ft.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Liverpool Pt
3333 South Liverpool Point, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1155 sqft
3333 S Liverpool Pt Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 2/2/1 Villa in Royal Oaks!!! - This amazing villa is tastefully furnished (negotiable) and spacious from the one-car garage through to the back screened lanai.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19434 St. George Drive
19434 Saint George Drive, Dunnellon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1071 sqft
DUNNNELLON OAKS - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED-IN DUNNELLON HILLS CLOSE TO THE BALL FIELD. SCREENED IN PATIO, & SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM WITH CLOSET ORGANIZER.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Citrus Hills, FL

Citrus Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

