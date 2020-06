Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Tenant Occupied - Available after 08/07/2020. Beautiful ranch home with 4 beds and 2 baths. Large front and back yard with a great size driveway. Kitchen and sun room have access to small patio area in the back. Beautiful brick exterior. Built in shelves and fireplace. Lawn care is included! Apply now before it's gone!