583 ALFALFA COURT

Beautiful rental available now. Fully renovated townhome available in Sunnyside Village, stop by today! This home has new carpet, fresh paint, new windows, doors, and new appliances. The home has a pleasant eat-in kitchen. The home has 2 large bedrooms, each bedroom includes a full bathroom and plenty of closet space. Washer & Dryer included! The rent also includes Lawn Care! The home is conveniently located minutes from route 13 and is close to shopping and other popular destinations. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, hot water, water, sewer, cable, internet, phone, and snow removal. Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance.