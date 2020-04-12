All apartments in Smyrna
583 ALFALFA COURT
583 ALFALFA COURT

583 Alfalfa Court · (302) 234-3800
Smyrna
3 Bedrooms
Location

583 Alfalfa Court, Smyrna, DE 19977

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful rental available now. Fully renovated townhome available in Sunnyside Village, stop by today! This home has new carpet, fresh paint, new windows, doors, and new appliances. The home has a pleasant eat-in kitchen. The home has 2 large bedrooms, each bedroom includes a full bathroom and plenty of closet space. Washer & Dryer included! The rent also includes Lawn Care! The home is conveniently located minutes from route 13 and is close to shopping and other popular destinations. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, hot water, water, sewer, cable, internet, phone, and snow removal. Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 ALFALFA COURT have any available units?
583 ALFALFA COURT has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 583 ALFALFA COURT have?
Some of 583 ALFALFA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 ALFALFA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
583 ALFALFA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 ALFALFA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 583 ALFALFA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 583 ALFALFA COURT offer parking?
No, 583 ALFALFA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 583 ALFALFA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 583 ALFALFA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 ALFALFA COURT have a pool?
No, 583 ALFALFA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 583 ALFALFA COURT have accessible units?
No, 583 ALFALFA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 583 ALFALFA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 583 ALFALFA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 583 ALFALFA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 583 ALFALFA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
