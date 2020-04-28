31018 RESERVOIR RD

Amenities

Stunning four bedroom three bath townhome in the prestigious Millville by the Sea community. This home features spacious open layout, 9 foot ceilings granite countertops, upgraded ceramic tile flooring throughout, first floor walk-in pantry/mud room. First floor includes a large master with full bath, second story master suite includes tray ceilings, large walking closet with private bath. Rear Screened in porch with overhead fans providing the perfect relief for those hot summer days. The community features Large outdoor pool. walking/biking trails, A fitness center And clubhouse. The HOA also features a beach shuttle in season.