Millville, DE
31018 RESERVOIR RD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:22 AM

31018 RESERVOIR RD

31018 Reservoir Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

31018 Reservoir Road, Millville, DE 19967

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Stunning four bedroom three bath townhome in the prestigious Millville by the Sea community. This home features spacious open layout, 9 foot ceilings granite countertops, upgraded ceramic tile flooring throughout, first floor walk-in pantry/mud room. First floor includes a large master with full bath, second story master suite includes tray ceilings, large walking closet with private bath. Rear Screened in porch with overhead fans providing the perfect relief for those hot summer days. The community features Large outdoor pool. walking/biking trails, A fitness center And clubhouse. The HOA also features a beach shuttle in season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31018 RESERVOIR RD have any available units?
31018 RESERVOIR RD has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31018 RESERVOIR RD have?
Some of 31018 RESERVOIR RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31018 RESERVOIR RD currently offering any rent specials?
31018 RESERVOIR RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31018 RESERVOIR RD pet-friendly?
No, 31018 RESERVOIR RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millville.
Does 31018 RESERVOIR RD offer parking?
Yes, 31018 RESERVOIR RD does offer parking.
Does 31018 RESERVOIR RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31018 RESERVOIR RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31018 RESERVOIR RD have a pool?
Yes, 31018 RESERVOIR RD has a pool.
Does 31018 RESERVOIR RD have accessible units?
No, 31018 RESERVOIR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 31018 RESERVOIR RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 31018 RESERVOIR RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31018 RESERVOIR RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 31018 RESERVOIR RD does not have units with air conditioning.
