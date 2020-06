Amenities

MINUMUN LEASE TERM ONE (1) YEAR. Lewes Beach Condo located just steps to the Bay with views from the Liviing Room and2nd floor front Deck~Basic Cable and trash included in Rent. Walk, bike or ride to beach and State Park, downtown Lewes Resturants and Library~ Outside Shower, storage area (2) decks, Pets are allowed with pet deposit equal to (1) months rent. Availble for June 15th for occupancy