Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This home is a spacious beach house in the heart of Lewes Delaware. This is year around rental that can be leased for 12 months. This home boast a 5 Bedrooms which has 4 Master Suites, 4.5 Baths with an outside shower to keep the sand outside of the dwelling. This home is brand new with stainless steel appliances Luxury Vinyl Planks floor is in the 2nd floor and carpets on the 3rd floor. No expense was spared with the Corian counter tops that are called Pepper Corn White. In this home that is so close to the water we only have one bedroom without a bathroom. All bedrooms have access to the balconies that are located front and back, these balconies are 18X12 in size and we also have a deck right by the entrance of the unit which leads to the sliding door to enter the living room. But in reality this is so close to the water and the hustle and bustle of the heart of Lewes we will let the pictures speak for themselves. I also have a video of the property that i can send upon request. Schedule your showing today!