furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Edgemoor, DE
160 PALADIN DRIVE
160 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
149 PALADIN
149 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
Results within 5 miles of Edgemoor
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1381 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Brandywine Village
2214 N Tatnall St
2214 Tatnall Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome - Property Id: 53507 Great home for rent ...fully furnished...close to city center. Wake up and take a walk or jog to Brandywine Park. Why drive when you can enjoy a nice walk to Rodney Square and the Market Street Mall.
Delaware Avenue
1401 Pennsylvania Ave 907
1401 Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$990
Studio Apartment - Property Id: 317205 Partially furnished studio apartment on the 9th floor in Trolley Square neighborhood in Wilmington. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Edgemoor
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,592
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
201 Marsh Lane
201 Marsh Lane, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$700
1 sqft
Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: D6V5 To: This is a beautiful furnished room. There is a private entrance with off street parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. High speed internet and all utilities are included.
