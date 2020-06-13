Apartment List
DE
/
dover
/
apartments with balcony
10 Apartments for rent in Dover, DE with balcony

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rising Sun-Lebanon
9 Units Available
Eagle Meadows Apartments
4666 Carolina Ave, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
989 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1468 sqft
Just a few minutes from Routes 13 and 1 and near Dover Air Force Base. On-site playground, dog park and gym. Recently renovated apartments featuring extra storage, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
22 Units Available
Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes
100 Isabelle Isle Dover, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1386 sqft
Welcome to Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes! Located in Dover, DE, this upscale community is focused on allowing you to relax while everything is taken care of for you.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village of Westover
8 Units Available
Village Of Westover
120 Pennington Pl, Dover, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,090
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort is key at Village of Westover Apartment Homes in Dover, DE.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgehill
1 Unit Available
36 Greenhill Rd
36 Greenhill Ave, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Cute ranch - Property Id: 281966 Cute two bedroom two bath ranch just off of RT 13. Close to all kinds of shopping, restaurants, base and casino. Nice fenced in back yard. Full basement, washer and dryer, dinning room and living room combo.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
302 MIMOSA AVENUE
302 Mimosa Avenue, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2428 sqft
Beautiful updated house. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and newer carpet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Edgehill
1 Unit Available
36 GREENHILL AVENUE
36 Greenhill Avenue, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1338 sqft
Great ranch close to all Dover has to offer just off of Rt 13 in the heart of Dover. This cutie has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Dinning room, living room combo with master suite and full bath. Second bedroom shares the hall bath.
Results within 10 miles of Dover

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
506 GREENS BRANCH LANE
506 Greens Branch Lane, Smyrna, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1838 sqft
Tenant Occupied Do Not Disturb - Available approx 8/7/2020, Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the desired Smyrna school district. Hardwood floors and carpet throughout. Nicely painted with beautiful warm colors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
680 SMYRNA LEIPSIC ROAD
680 Smyrna Leipsic Road, Smyrna, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1908 sqft
Tenant Occupied - Available after 08/07/2020. Beautiful ranch home with 4 beds and 2 baths. Large front and back yard with a great size driveway. Kitchen and sun room have access to small patio area in the back. Beautiful brick exterior.
City Guide for Dover, DE

Welcome to Dover, the land of slot machines, NASCAR races, and the Dover Air Force Base... not to mention the state capital. Yes, it's an all-American (or all-Delaware-ican) kind of city, so stick around and we'll give you the low down on Dover rentals.

Life in Dover is good. Cost of living is low, the local colleges keep things interesting, and there are plenty of challenging and scenic golf courses around the city. Rentals come in a wide variety, too. From ranch houses to row homes, high rises with river views to lakefront apartment complexes and downtown duplexes, there are lots of places to choose from. Inexpensive apartments rent for as low as $500, but these will are sometimes small and not very charming. In the $700 to $1,000 range, there are plenty of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in good neighborhoods, with lots of amenities and space to spare. Or, if you are looking for a house with a yard, there are plenty of rental homes in the $800 - $1,600 range.

Now, let’s talk amenities. Perks like fitness centers, business centers, pools, club houses, laundry facilities, and playgrounds are very common. The Lake Club Apartments feature the added amenities of fishing and boating, with boat parking and extra storage space available. Or, you can get a luxury apartment with an even longer list of extra amenities, such as hot tubs, breakfast bars, resort-style pools, game rooms, and community events. You can also find townhomes and row homes with convenient extras, such as a washer and dryer in the unit, a yard, a fireplace, and a basement.

If your pets weigh less than 40 pounds, then feel free to bring them along. However, if you have a bigger dog (or a really, really big cat), then finding a rental will be much more difficult. So, be sure to call and confirm the pet policy before setting your heart on any of these great rentals.

So, that's the Dover life in a nutshell. Good luck and happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dover, DE

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dover renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

