Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great ranch close to all Dover has to offer just off of Rt 13 in the heart of Dover. This cutie has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Dinning room, living room combo with master suite and full bath. Second bedroom shares the hall bath. Upstairs walk in storage, full basement with washer and dryer. Deck off the master bedroom, fenced in yard. Owner request no pets please.