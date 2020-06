Amenities

Capital School District - Nice 3 Bedroom townhome located close to local businesses and schools. No thru traffic, small yard and lower recreation room with lots of possibilities.

Monthly income needs to be 3x the rent. 1150 x 3 = $3,450.00 monthly income required. Please do not fill out online rental application until viewing property. Rental application fee is non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3654706)