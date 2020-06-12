/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pemberwick, CT
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Pemberwick
1 Unit Available
59 Pemberwick Road
59 Pemberwick Road, Pemberwick, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
2 bedroom apt in greenwich conn heat hot water inc close to i95 and railroad
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1654 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
14 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Chickahominy
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
19 Berrian Place
19 Berrian Place, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
567 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR OF TWO FAMILY HOME. C/A, GALLEY KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, W/D IN UNIT, SECURE BASEMENT STORAGE AND TWO (TANDEM) PARKING SPACES.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
104 Ritch Avenue
104 Ritch Avenue West, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
''GREENWICH TERRACE'' BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME DEVELOPMENT. SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH TWO AND A HALF BATHS. MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB, GENEROUS CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT, CENTRAL AIR, GARAGE. BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Glen Street
5 Glen Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2004 sqft
Stunning fully renovated 2-3 bedroom townhouse in Harbor View Park community. Open concept dining room and living room with gleaming hardwood floors, marble fireplace, and private balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
250 Mill Street
250 Mill Street, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout. Walk to Port Chester restaurants, readily accessible to I-95
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Pl
2 Elm Pl, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1042 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex with Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 96792 Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1 1/5 bath apt in the heart of Rye.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Westview Ave
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215 ****1 Month Broker Fee**** Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
21 Bulkley Mnr
21 Bulkley Mnr, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1162 sqft
Sweet single family cottage in private neighborhood near beach, park, schools, and shops. Walk to summertime fun at Playland, Boardwalk Restaurants and the Westchester Children's Museum.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5 Laurel Street
5 Laurel Street, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
984 sqft
Garden Style Complex - Features: 1st floor 2 bedroom corner unit, centrally located to shopping & Metro-North RR, oak floors, wash/dry on premises, eat in kitchen, heat/hot water & 1 car garage included.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
99 Maple Avenue
99 Maple Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated first floor apartment with private front and rear entrances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
445-3 Forest Avenue
445 Forest Ave, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
900 sqft
Charming two bedroom beach cottage on beautiful Forest Ave. Close to Rye Beach, Rye Park and Playland. Rye City schools!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
47 Locust Avenue
47 Locust Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
This bright two bedroom, 2nd floor apartment has been updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, backsplash and flooring as well as addition of all new tilt to clean windows, new doors and floor molding.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
32 Ridge Street
32 Ridge Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Central Greenwich 2 Bedroom Duplex with Two Full Baths. Hardwood Floors, Central air and A Garage! Quiet Tree lined street, Quick walk to town, shops,parks, Greenwich Ave and Railroad.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
41 Ridge Street
41 Ridge Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
Lovely renovated 2 bedroom 2nd/3rd floor unit in the heart of Greenwich. Located in the wonderful Ridge Street neighborhood a few blocks from 'The Avenue'', just steps from Metro North, shops, restaurants, schools and awesome parks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
88 Greenwich Avenue
88 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
Renovated...fresh bright airy top floor unit on the Avenue.Flexible floor plan with a variety of bedroom options 2-3 plus eat-in kitchen, family room/dining rm, full bath and new in-unit stacked laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
11 River Road
11 River Road, Cos Cob, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1104 sqft
LUXURY DIRECT WATERFRONT, LIGHT FILLED OPEN PLAN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT, WITH GATED UNDERGROUND GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL STORAGE. RENT INCLUDES HEAT/A/C AND WATER. ALL NEW HARDWOODS AND CARPETING INSTALLED.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
222 Davis Avenue
222 Davis Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1782 sqft
Bright and Airy 2 Bedroom 1 bath on 2nd Floor Multi Family House, Recently Renovated, Hardwood Floor, Gas Heat,Washer/Dryer in Unit, EIK Kitchen, Basement Storage, Off Street Parking in Rear of House.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
102 Bruce Park Avenue
102 Bruce Park Ave, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1100 sqft
Fabulous two bedroom apartment in Greenwich. Space you dream of when looking for a home. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and has great space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Stamford
28 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1174 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harbor Point
23 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
