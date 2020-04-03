All apartments in Snowmass Village
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

844 Choke Cherry Lane

844 Choke Cherry Lane · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
Location

844 Choke Cherry Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit Cascade Lodge · Avail. now

$3,925

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 5498 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxury 5 bedroom, 6.5 bath home located in Two CreeksDirect ski access onto the Cascade RunMain Living Room has 55'' TV, gas fireplace, two office areasMedia Room with wet bar, 70'' TV & game tableOutdoor private hot tubLarge gas grill & outdoor dining on the deckGourmet kitchen with ceaser-stone counter tops, bar seating for 8 people, 36'' TVDining room that seats 10 peopleExpansive great room with open floor plan and fantastic panoramic viewsIndulge yourself, as well as your friends and family to a luxurious ski vacation in this beautifully decorated home. Featuring great amenities such as numerous gas fireplaces throughout the house, an outdoor private hot tub, a large great room with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, and a media room with a 36'' TV and gam

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Choke Cherry Lane have any available units?
844 Choke Cherry Lane has a unit available for $3,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 844 Choke Cherry Lane have?
Some of 844 Choke Cherry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Choke Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
844 Choke Cherry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Choke Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 844 Choke Cherry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 844 Choke Cherry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 844 Choke Cherry Lane does offer parking.
Does 844 Choke Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Choke Cherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Choke Cherry Lane have a pool?
No, 844 Choke Cherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 844 Choke Cherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 844 Choke Cherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Choke Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 Choke Cherry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Choke Cherry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Choke Cherry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
