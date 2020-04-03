71 Meadow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

This property has great entertaining space and is located just steps from the free Snowmass shuttle route as well as the RFTA bus to Aspen and down valley. The house offers privacy yet is close to everything that Snowmass Village has to offer. The layout accommodates all parties with both a living room as well as a media room and a huge master suite. The entire property is built around the views of mountainous peaks throughout the valley.Bedding: King, King, King, 2 sets of bunks, 1 full.