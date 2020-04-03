All apartments in Snowmass Village
Find more places like 71 Meadow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snowmass Village, CO
/
71 Meadow Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

71 Meadow Road

71 Meadow Road · (970) 544-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Snowmass Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

71 Meadow Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
This property has great entertaining space and is located just steps from the free Snowmass shuttle route as well as the RFTA bus to Aspen and down valley. The house offers privacy yet is close to everything that Snowmass Village has to offer. The layout accommodates all parties with both a living room as well as a media room and a huge master suite. The entire property is built around the views of mountainous peaks throughout the valley.Bedding: King, King, King, 2 sets of bunks, 1 full.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Meadow Road have any available units?
71 Meadow Road has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 Meadow Road have?
Some of 71 Meadow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
71 Meadow Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 71 Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 71 Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 71 Meadow Road does offer parking.
Does 71 Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Meadow Road have a pool?
No, 71 Meadow Road does not have a pool.
Does 71 Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 71 Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Meadow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Meadow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Meadow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 71 Meadow Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Snowmass Village 1 BedroomsSnowmass Village 2 Bedrooms
Snowmass Village Apartments with ParkingSnowmass Village Apartments with Pool
Snowmass Village Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, COAspen, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity