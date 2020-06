Amenities

Deluxe 3 bedroom/ 3 1/2 bath homeLiving room with wood burning fireplace and 50'' TVFamily room with 46'' TVNewly Re-modeled Kitchen and Master BathroomOutdoor hot tubWireless Internet AccessShuttle bus access 200 yards from propertyDial A Ride - Taxi Service 2700 square feetMax 8 PeopleThe Lava home is a beautiful 3 bedroom Snowmass deluxe vacation property that was updated in fall of 2014. The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac, 200 yards from the free shuttle, giving you easy access to Snowmass mountain and the base village. This cozy house has everything you need for an amazing ski vacation; an outdoor hot tub, a newly re-modeled and beautifully appointed kitchen and enough space to accommodate up to 8 people.