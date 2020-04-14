All apartments in Snowmass Village
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

621 Pine Crest Drive

621 Pine Crest Drive · (970) 987-1450
Location

621 Pine Crest Drive, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 5982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The unique blend of contemporary, custom and mountain decor make this five bedroom home in the coveted Pines neighborhood of Snowmass Village perfect for large groups and entertaining. Literally click in and out of your skis next to the 20 person custom hot tub off the expansive lower patio! The outdoor spaces include patio dining for 10, build in gas fire pit, hot tub, and gas grill.BEDROOM CONFIGURATIONS: Master Bedroom-king w en suite bathJunior Bedroom-king w en suite bathBunk Room- two twins/doubles + extra twin bedBedroom- two queens w en suite bathBedroom- king w en suite bathRates: $17,500/weekly summer $40,000/summer monthly$7,750/night holiday$5,500/night winter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Pine Crest Drive have any available units?
621 Pine Crest Drive has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 621 Pine Crest Drive have?
Some of 621 Pine Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Pine Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Pine Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Pine Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 621 Pine Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 621 Pine Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 621 Pine Crest Drive does offer parking.
Does 621 Pine Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Pine Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Pine Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 621 Pine Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 621 Pine Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Pine Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Pine Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Pine Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Pine Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Pine Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
