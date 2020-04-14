621 Pine Crest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fire pit hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

The unique blend of contemporary, custom and mountain decor make this five bedroom home in the coveted Pines neighborhood of Snowmass Village perfect for large groups and entertaining. Literally click in and out of your skis next to the 20 person custom hot tub off the expansive lower patio! The outdoor spaces include patio dining for 10, build in gas fire pit, hot tub, and gas grill.BEDROOM CONFIGURATIONS: Master Bedroom-king w en suite bathJunior Bedroom-king w en suite bathBunk Room- two twins/doubles + extra twin bedBedroom- two queens w en suite bathBedroom- king w en suite bathRates: $17,500/weekly summer $40,000/summer monthly$7,750/night holiday$5,500/night winter