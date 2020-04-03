508 Streamside Court

Amenities

Luxury 5 bedroom, 5 bath townhomeDirect Ski Access onto the Two Creeks LiftLiving area with 60'' TV, wood burning fireplace, and deck with viewsDining area seats 8Private Outdoor Hot TubTwo Car GarageWireless Internet3,600 Square FeetMax. 10 ppl.Owl Creek Townhome #508 is a luxury 5 bedroom townhome with direct ski access to the Two Creeks Lift on Snowmass Mountain. This beautiful townhome has all the amenities for a relaxing and enjoyable ski vacation in Snowmass. Take advantage of the fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, great natural light, open living space, private outdoor hot tub and amazing views.