Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

508 Streamside Court

508 Streamside Court · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 Streamside Court, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit OWL CREEK TOWNHOME 508 · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3862 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
internet access
Luxury 5 bedroom, 5 bath townhomeDirect Ski Access onto the Two Creeks LiftLiving area with 60'' TV, wood burning fireplace, and deck with viewsDining area seats 8Private Outdoor Hot TubTwo Car GarageWireless Internet3,600 Square FeetMax. 10 ppl.Owl Creek Townhome #508 is a luxury 5 bedroom townhome with direct ski access to the Two Creeks Lift on Snowmass Mountain. This beautiful townhome has all the amenities for a relaxing and enjoyable ski vacation in Snowmass. Take advantage of the fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, great natural light, open living space, private outdoor hot tub and amazing views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Streamside Court have any available units?
508 Streamside Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 Streamside Court have?
Some of 508 Streamside Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Streamside Court currently offering any rent specials?
508 Streamside Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Streamside Court pet-friendly?
No, 508 Streamside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 508 Streamside Court offer parking?
Yes, 508 Streamside Court does offer parking.
Does 508 Streamside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Streamside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Streamside Court have a pool?
No, 508 Streamside Court does not have a pool.
Does 508 Streamside Court have accessible units?
No, 508 Streamside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Streamside Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Streamside Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Streamside Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Streamside Court does not have units with air conditioning.
