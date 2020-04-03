459 Ridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautifully decorated 5 bed and 51/2 bath home in Ridge Run brings a feeling of being submerged in nature and is centrally located to everything Snowmass has to offer. The open concept living level has wall to wall windows that take in the awe inspiring views and is ideal for gatherings. After a day on the slopes or nearby trails, guests may relax in the hot tub or seating on the expansive 1000+ sf deck and watch the valley sunset. There is a large flat backyard perfect for building a snowman or playing ball! In the winter, there is ski access in close proximity to Assay Hill, while in the summer there is a plethora of adventures to be had in the area including hiking/biking, golf, an authentic Western rodeo and free weekly concerts on Fanny Hill. This home is an year round getaway for al