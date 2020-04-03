All apartments in Snowmass Village
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

459 Ridge Road

459 Ridge Road · (973) 987-7090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

459 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$37,500

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3882 sqft

Amenities

Beautifully decorated 5 bed and 51/2 bath home in Ridge Run brings a feeling of being submerged in nature and is centrally located to everything Snowmass has to offer. The open concept living level has wall to wall windows that take in the awe inspiring views and is ideal for gatherings. After a day on the slopes or nearby trails, guests may relax in the hot tub or seating on the expansive 1000+ sf deck and watch the valley sunset. There is a large flat backyard perfect for building a snowman or playing ball! In the winter, there is ski access in close proximity to Assay Hill, while in the summer there is a plethora of adventures to be had in the area including hiking/biking, golf, an authentic Western rodeo and free weekly concerts on Fanny Hill. This home is an year round getaway for al

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Ridge Road have any available units?
459 Ridge Road has a unit available for $37,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 459 Ridge Road have?
Some of 459 Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
459 Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 459 Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 459 Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 459 Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 459 Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 459 Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 459 Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 459 Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
