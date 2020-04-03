All apartments in Snowmass Village
Find more places like 440 Spruce Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snowmass Village, CO
/
440 Spruce Ridge Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

440 Spruce Ridge Lane

440 Spruce Ridge Lane · (970) 379-4106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Snowmass Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

440 Spruce Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 6219 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Castle Pines is a majestic home suitable for a family ski or summer retreat. Enjoy all the amenities one would expect in a mountain vacation mansion. Views, expansive space for the entire family, extraordinary patios with spa, privacy, easy drive into Snowmass Village and Aspen. There is a pilot / nanny quarters, multiple living rooms with entertainment and much more. This luxury home has over 6,200 feet of living space with 6 bedrooms and 8 baths and a totally remodeled kitchen perfect for entertaining. It is a true Snowmass Village GEM. Book it today for a first-class mountain vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Spruce Ridge Lane have any available units?
440 Spruce Ridge Lane has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 Spruce Ridge Lane have?
Some of 440 Spruce Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Spruce Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
440 Spruce Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Spruce Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 440 Spruce Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 440 Spruce Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 440 Spruce Ridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 440 Spruce Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Spruce Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Spruce Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 440 Spruce Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 440 Spruce Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 440 Spruce Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Spruce Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Spruce Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Spruce Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Spruce Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 440 Spruce Ridge Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Snowmass Village 1 BedroomsSnowmass Village 2 Bedrooms
Snowmass Village Apartments with ParkingSnowmass Village Apartments with Pool
Snowmass Village Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, COAspen, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity