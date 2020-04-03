All apartments in Snowmass Village
408 Snowmass Club Circle

408 Snowmass Club Circle · (970) 987-1450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

408 Snowmass Club Circle, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2542 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spacious four-bedroom Country Club Townhome is available for your dream Snowmass Village vacation! The gracious main living area is perfect for gatherings and accesses the large deck where guests can soak in the private hot tub or grill a delicious meal, while taking in the views of the entire ski area and golf course. Other key features include: complimentary shuttle bus to the Base Village and slopes, 1 car garage, wood-burning fireplace, laundry room, master bedroom with private deck and cross country ski trails out your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Snowmass Club Circle have any available units?
408 Snowmass Club Circle has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Snowmass Club Circle have?
Some of 408 Snowmass Club Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Snowmass Club Circle currently offering any rent specials?
408 Snowmass Club Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Snowmass Club Circle pet-friendly?
No, 408 Snowmass Club Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 408 Snowmass Club Circle offer parking?
Yes, 408 Snowmass Club Circle does offer parking.
Does 408 Snowmass Club Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Snowmass Club Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Snowmass Club Circle have a pool?
No, 408 Snowmass Club Circle does not have a pool.
Does 408 Snowmass Club Circle have accessible units?
No, 408 Snowmass Club Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Snowmass Club Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Snowmass Club Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Snowmass Club Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Snowmass Club Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
