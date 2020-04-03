408 Snowmass Club Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Spacious four-bedroom Country Club Townhome is available for your dream Snowmass Village vacation! The gracious main living area is perfect for gatherings and accesses the large deck where guests can soak in the private hot tub or grill a delicious meal, while taking in the views of the entire ski area and golf course. Other key features include: complimentary shuttle bus to the Base Village and slopes, 1 car garage, wood-burning fireplace, laundry room, master bedroom with private deck and cross country ski trails out your door.