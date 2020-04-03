All apartments in Snowmass Village
36 Edgewood Lane
36 Edgewood Lane

36 Edgewood Lane · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
Location

36 Edgewood Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit Aspen Westland · Avail. now

$3,325

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4465 sqft

Amenities

Luxury, newly constructed home in Wood RunIndirect ski access to Adam's Avenue - 75 yardsDining Room seats 10 peopleDouble sided wood burning fireplace with views from both the living room and dining roomLiving Room with 50'' TV and DVD playerSonos sound system with speakers throughout the entire homeMedia Room with billiard table, wet bar, gas fireplace, and 60'' TV, DVD player, surround soundPrivate Outdoor Hot Tub on patio with built in gas grillWireless internet throughout house Take a soak in the private outdoor hot tub, unwind in front of the beautiful stone fireplace, or hang-out in the media room, which features a billiard table, wet bar, gas fireplace, 50'' TV with surround sound. Whatever pleases your fancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Edgewood Lane have any available units?
36 Edgewood Lane has a unit available for $3,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Edgewood Lane have?
Some of 36 Edgewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Edgewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
36 Edgewood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Edgewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 36 Edgewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 36 Edgewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 36 Edgewood Lane does offer parking.
Does 36 Edgewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Edgewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Edgewood Lane have a pool?
No, 36 Edgewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 36 Edgewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 36 Edgewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Edgewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Edgewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Edgewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Edgewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
