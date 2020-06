Amenities

This spectacular, contemporary home offers direct ski in/out access for all ski levels while sparing no expense in its craftsmanship and fine finishes. Located in the exclusive Pines private subdivision, it offers ski access to a private ski trail and connects to a Poma lift connected to the Two Creeks lift. The vaulted ceilings are accented with wood beams and the floor-to-ceiling windows provide fabulous views. This property is perfect for large groups or families that are accustomed to the very best in finishes and are looking for great ski access combined with wonderful entertainment areas!!! Perfect for a winter paradise or a summer sanctuary. Inquire within for more detailed pricing!