Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Perfect five bedroom family home for a true mountain retreat with magnificent views of the entire Snowmass valley! This comfortable home has two living areas, two wood burning fireplaces, an inviting kitchen and dining room for gatherings, and a large deck to take in the breathtaking views. Guests will enjoy easy ski in access right across the street and ski out out /hiking trails in close proximity. This is wonderful home to create lasting memories! Available for short term and long term rentals.